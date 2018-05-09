Equity indices close flat; consumer durables, IT stocks rise

After a largely volatile session, the key Indian equity indices provisionally ended Wednesday’s trade on a flat-to-positive note supported by healthy buying in consumer durables, IT and capital goods stocks.

According to market analysts, decline in major Asian equity markets and US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal restricted further gains on the Indian indices.

At 3.30 p.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 10,741.70 points — up 23.90 points or 0.22 per cent — from its previous close.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 35,198.08 points, closed at 35,319.35 points (3.30 p.m.) — up 103.03 points or 0.29 per cent — from its previous session’s close.

The Sensex touched a high of 35,404.83 points and a low of 35,134.20 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was, however, bearish with 1,504 declines and 1,178 advances.

The major gainers on the BSE were Tata Motors (DVR), Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Yes Bank, while Sun Pharma, Wipro, NTPC, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki were the major losers.

On the NSE, the top gainers were Tata Motors, Titan and Tata Steel. The major losers were Ultratech Cement, BPCL and Lupin.

On Tuesday, the domestic equity indices ended on a flat note due to weak global cues.

Consequently, the NSE Nifty50 closed at 10,717.80 points — up 2.30 points or 0.02 per cent, while the Sensex, closed at 35,216.32 points — up 8.18 points or 0.02 per cent.