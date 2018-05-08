Online hiring for government jobs down 34% in April: Report

Online recruitment activity for government services, including the public sector units and defence services, declined 34 per cent in the month of April on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, a Monster.com report said on Tuesday.

“Government or PSU or defence (down 34 per cent) recorded the steepest annual decline among all monitored industry sectors,” the Monster Employment Index for April said.

The overall online recruitment activity in the country across all major industry sectors rose 11 per cent in April, compared to the corresponding month of 2017, it added.

As per the report, production and manufacturing sector recorded the highest growth during the month.

“Monster Employment Index for April 2018 recorded 11 per cent YoY growth in online recruitment activities, with production and manufacturing sector exhibiting the highest long-term growth at 54 per cent amongst the other sectors analysed,” the report said.

Following production and manufacturing sector was the home appliances segment which rose 45 per cent in April, it said, adding that the real estate sector grew 27 per cent in terms of online recruitment.

The sector of telecom and Internet Service Providers witnessed a decline of 28 per cent during the month in terms of online hiring.

“BPO or ITES (IT-enabled services) charted fewer opportunities in the year even in April,” as per the report, which said that e-recruitment in the sector fell 16 per cent in April.