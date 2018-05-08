Janet Jackson to get Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards

Six-time Grammy Award winner Janet Jackson will receive the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards later this month.

The 51-year-old entertainer will join the list of past recipients including Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and Cher, in being honoured for cultural impact, both inside and outside of the music industry, reported eonline.com.

Jackson has sold over 160 million records worldwide. Her No. 1 hits include “Again,” “All for You,” “Black Cat,” “Doesn’t’ Really Matter,” “Escapade,” “Love Will Never Do (Without You),” “Miss You Much,” “That’s the Way Love Goes,” “Together Again” and “When I Think of You.” Jackson’s last album, Unbreakable, was released in late 2015.

Jackson, who earned 18 Billboard Music Award nominations, winning 10 times between 1990 to 2001, will also take the stage and perform.

This will be Jackson’s first televised performance in nine years.

Jackson will join previously announced musical acts BTS, Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes.

Kelly Clarkson will host the event at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena.

On the work front, Jackson is keeping busy as last month, she had announced that she would be extending her State of the World Tour by adding 11 dates to her North American concert series.