Chidambaram appeals to states to come out against 15th Finance Commission

DayAfter
Chidambaram

Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Tuesday urged the Finance Ministers of all states across the country to sign a memorandum against the terms of reference (ToR) of the 15th Finance Commission.

The former Union Minister also welcomed the statement of the Finance Ministers of six states/Union Territories — Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Delhi, West Bengal, Punjab and Kerala — demanding changes in the 15th Finance Commission’s (FFC’s) ToR.

Finance Ministers from these states on Monday drafted a memorandum to this effect.

“Welcome statement of FMs of 6 state governments criticising ToR of XV Finance Commission. I appeal to other states’ FMs to sign the memorandum,” Chidambaram tweeted.