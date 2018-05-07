Centre withholding benefits of low oil prices: Manmohan

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday accused the central government of punishing common man by not passing on the benefits of low petroleum prices internationally to the people here.

“Petrol and diesel prices in India are at a historic high. This is in spite of lower international crude oil prices because the Modi government chooses to levy excessive excise taxes. Instead of passing on the benefit of low prices to people, the Modi government has sought to punish our people,” the Congress leader said at a press conference here.

The government’s “lack of reasoning and analysis is affecting India and our collective future,” Singh said.

The renowned economist also railed against the government for not making good in terms of growth rate despite “favourable international climate”, something which, he said, its predecessor had done facing “turbulent global condition”.