Collegium’s recommendation should not have been rejected: SC Judge

The Central government should not have rejected the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium on the appointment of a judge as this has never happened before, an apex court judge said on Sunday.

Justice Kurian Joseph, a member of the apex court collegium which recommended the elevation of Uttarakhand Chief Justice K.M. Joseph to the Supreme Court, told media persons that it should be ensured that such a thing does not happen in the future.

“Since this happened, there were lots of discussions… Such a thing should never happen again,” he said.

The Central government returned Justice K.M. Joseph’s name to the collegium for reconsideration. The collegium, which has met since, had deferred a decision on the matter.