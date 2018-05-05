Modi says Gowda has tacit understanding with Congress in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dared the Congress to come clean on its tacit pre-poll alliance with the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) led by H.D. Deve Gowda whom he whom he had earlier praised as “one of the greatest leaders of our country”.

“The Congress doesn’t speak the truth. Its members lie every day and if anyone is trying to save the image of the Congress, it is the JD-S,” Modi said addressing a rally here.

He said both Congress and the JD-S were portraying to fight against each other but remembered how the Gowda-led party had extended its support to the Congress Mayor in the Bengaluru corporation.

He slammed Gowda, a former Prime Minister, whom he had earlier praised as “one of the greatest leaders of our country”.

The Prime Minister said he respected Gowda even as he was his staunch opponent.

“During the 2014 Lok Sabha elections there was a battle going on between us (the BJP) and the JD-S and Deve Gowda had announced that if I win and the BJP comes to power he would commit suicide. He is our staunch opposition, yet I have always extended my respect towards him,” Modi said.

He asked people to vote for the BJP that only can bring change in the state where the Congress has been in power for the last five years.

“Take a look at all the pre-poll surveys, they show the JD-S will remain at a third spot in the state. If any party can change the government in Karnataka, it is only the BJP.”