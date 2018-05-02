Karti’s interim protection extended till July 10

A Special court here on Wednesday further extended till July 10 the interim protection against arrest granted to senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Special Judge O.P. Saini also directed Karti to join the investigation, whenever required, and not to leave the country without the court’s permission.

The Enforcement Directorate sought more time and urged the court to list the matter after July 2, the day fixed for hearing of the matter in the Supreme Court.

On March 24, the court had granted interim protection against arrest to Karti till April 16, which was later extended till May 2.

In earlier hearings, senior counsel Kapil Sibal, representing Karti, told the court that his client was arbitrarily arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation and he apprehended re-arrest without any reason. He had sought interim protection till the probe agencies filed their replies.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are investigating Karti Chidambaram’s alleged role in getting Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance in the Aircel-Maxis deal when his father P. Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister in 2006.

Karti is also an accused in the INX Media Case, wherein he is charged with receiving irregular FIPB clearance for investments up to Rs 305 crore.