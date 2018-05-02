Bihar Police officer’s deputation to CBI cancelled

Patna, The Bihar government on Wednesday cancelled the deputation to the CBI of a senior police officer after a video showed him engaging in celebratory firing at a party.

Additional Director General of Police S.K. Singhal said the government had taken a serious note of Katihar Superintendent of Police Siddharth Mohan Jain’s action at the Tuesday night party.

“Jain’s deputation to the Central Bureau of Investigation is cancelled and an investigation into the incident is on,” Singhal said.

The video showed Jain firing shots in the air as outgoing District Magistrate Mithilesh Mishra sang a song from the Hindi film “Sholay” at the party. Jain reportedly fired 10 shots in the air at the Katihar Golf Course.