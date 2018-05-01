Tata Motors domestic sales surge 86% in April

Automobile major Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a rise of 86 per cent in its domestic sales for April 2018.

Accordingly, the auto major’s domestic sales during the month under review increased to 53,511 units from 28,844 units off-take in April 2017.

In terms of domestic commercial vehicles’ sales, the company reported a surge of 126 per cent to 36,276 units from 16,017 units sold during the corresponding month of 2017.

“The growth in April 2018 was on the back of various macro-economic factors like investment in infrastructure development, improved industrial activities, and robust demand in private consumption-led sectors,” the statement said.

Besides, the passenger vehicles’ sales rose to 17,235 units, up 34 per cent from 12,827 units sold in the same month last year.

On the export front, the company reported an increase of 41 per cent to 3,010 units for April 2018.