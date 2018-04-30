Rahul Gandhi meets Lalu in AIIMS

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday called on RJD leader Lalu Prasad at the AIIMS where the former Bihar Chief Minister was admitted last month for treatment of ailments related to heart and kidney.

In their half hour meeting, Gandhi discussed his health condition, Congress sources said.

Lalu Prasad was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on March 29 where a medical team comprising six doctors from the departments of surgery, cardiology, nephrology, and neurology is overseeing him.

Lalu Prasad was earlier treated at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi.

He was admitted to RIMS on March 17 following complaints of uneasiness while he was lodged at the Birsa Munda Jail where he is serving a jail term since December 23, 2017 in connection with the fodder scam.

The former Chief Minister has been convicted in four fodder scam cases since 2013 — the latest being the Dumka treasury case in which a special CBI court sentenced him to 14 years in jail.