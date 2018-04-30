Dual Crisis for Maharashtra BJP

Shivsena is trying to befool public over Nanar refinery project, which is expected to off-balance eco system in Konkan, though state industry minister Subhash Desai is Shivsena MLA

By Prabhakar Kulkarni

Despite opposition and anti-BJP campaign by Shivsena regarding the Nanar refinery project in the Konkan region, the government has entered into contract with Saudi Arabia. This has further triggered the Shivsena’s love-hate-relationship with the BJP government. On the other hand a few ministers in the state cabinet have complained that their decisions are not being implemented by the state secretaries who keep the files pending for a long time without any actual orders for implementation. In response this valid and serious complaint the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked the chief secretary to look in to the matter.

The Shivsena is more aggressive in opposing the Nanar refinery project and the reason is many folds. The project is likely to harm the ecology of the Konkan region and would disturb the local economy as well. Export quality of mango production and fishery are the two prominent business activities on which depend many in the area. The refinery would disturb these and other relevant crops and activities. The local populace is therefore opposing the project and most are denying their lands for the project. Sena chief Uddhav Thackery in his outburst on the issue has clarified that the opposition to the project was already communicated to the chief minister Fadnavis who had committed that if local residents are not ready to accept the project it would not be imposed on them.

But when the news of the agreement being signed by the concerned Saudi Arabian company and Indian counterparts was flashed, Thackeary came out with more aggressive and challenging stance with allegation against Fadnavis for his not being able to convince the prime minister about the impropriety of the project or his say is not being considered by the prime minister. In a meeting in the region, the rally was organized recently when Thackeray and the state industries minister of Shivsena, Subhash Desai addressed the rally. The minister Desai in the rally announced that in his capacity as industries minister he has cancelled the very notification for acquiring lands for the project. And then in the same rally Thackeray announced that the project is cancelled and let people rejoice in the cancellation of the project. When the news was flashed in the media, the chief minister Fadnavis announced that a cabinet minister has no power to cancel a notification which is the prerogative of the whole cabinet and that of the chief minister and then confirmed that the land acquisition notification stands as promulgated. The tussle is thus going on and in what way it will end the time will decide.

BUREAUCRACY VERSUS GOVRNMENT

The outburst of a few ministers in Maharashtra cabinet that their decisions are not duly carried out by the respective secretaries and files are kept pending without implementation of the government’s decisions is a specimen of what is going on in almost all states in the country. The bureaucracy is not responding to the ministers’ orders and decisions. This is almost style of a ‘parallel government’.

This is not only against the very spirit of democracy but violation of law which mandates that cabinet decisions should be duly implemented by the bureaucracy. The current outburst by opposition parties and the same tone expressed by the former BJP leader Yeshwant Sinha regarding not realization of most of the schemes announced by the Modi government is directly indicative of the inaction by the bureaucracy. The bureaucracy which has not implemented various schemes in their spirit and words has almost failed the government. If at all the current mess is to be blamed let it be to the credit of the bureaucracy and not the government which has already cleared policies and Laws for the same.

The delay in implementation is a routine working style of the bureaucracy at various levels. Keeping files pending, waiting for people to approach them for the clearance, creating an agency system within the administration for negotiating for the bribe and denying the e-governance procedure which is meant for quick clearance and positive response-these are some of the known techniques in which bureaucracy at all levels seems to be clearly involved. Maharashtra government has already passed a model Act entitled as Right to Services Act. This Act aims to provide transparent, efficient and timely public services to ensure good governance. In almost 25 departments covering over 400 various services are notified as compulsory under the Act. All district collectors are the controlling officers and implementing authorities who should see that all services should be promptly proved by all concerned officers and employees in government departments.

As collectors are responsible for the implementation of the Act and that of various government schemes they should first improve their life style as service-oriented rather than ruling-oriented. Collector offices should be termed as service centers and their boards should clearly mention that they are service centers. Violation of such and other Acts should be considered as punishable under ‘law and order’. Collectors who impose restrictions on people under ‘law and order’ should now take initiative to resort to the same imposition on various cadres in the administration for lapses under various Laws. The first corrective action should be launched from the collectors offices.

They should first follow the Right to Information Act which has made it mandatory for all government offices including nationalized banks to display on their boards the details of names and duties of all officers and their working style and decision making process which should be know to people. Collectors should first follow this procedure under the Act and then compel all concerned government offices to follow the same urgently without any further delay ( which delay is for the last 12 years ). Failure to do accordingly is violation under the Act and ‘breaking law and order’ and bureaucrats are obviously the law breakers.