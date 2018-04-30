Battle of Comrades

CPI(M) decided to amend its official draft by omitting crucial phrase ‘no understanding’ with the Congress, which is being seen as victory for ‘minority view’ held by Yechury

By DANFES

After weeks of uncertainty, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) unanimously elected Sitaram Yechury its general secretary at its 22nd party congress in Hyderabad. His election to the post for the second time was approved by the Left party’s newly-elected 95-member central committee. The 65-year-old leader had taken over as general secretary of the CPI(M) from Prakash Karat in the 21st party congress, which was held in Visakhapatnam, in 2015.

Much was at stake for Sitaram Yechury and Prakash Karat at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) 22nd party congress held at Hyderabad last fortnight. The general secretary of the party and his predecessor have been in an incessant battle over whether the party should align with the Congress at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been almost hegemonic in Indian politics. It is clear in the first two days that the party has virtually split from the top on the question. Although party members across states were divided on the issue, it is believed that Yechury primarily enjoys the support of the West Bengal unit of the party while Karat is backed by the Kerala unit.

With the two biggest factions in the party vertically split over this, the CPI(M)’s electoral performance has been steadily declining in the past few years. It was clear early this year that as far as the party’s political-tactical line, under which the Congress question falls, was concerned, Yechury is in a minority. Yechury’s formulation that the party should realize its goals “without entering into an electoral alliance or front with the ruling class parties” was defeated 55:31 in the central committee (CC) meeting held in January. Karat’s draft resolution, a marginally different formulation that said “no alliance, no understanding with the Congress” held sway. Following the CC meeting, Yechury, in a press conference, had indicated that he would try and get support for his line in the party congress, as it is the highest decision-making body in the party constitution.

This clearly reflected itself as one saw supporters of Karat and Yechury spatting over the question in the party congress on April 19, 2018. While Yechury supporters urged Karat supporters to let the general secretary work with some independence, the latter attacked Yechury for breaching the party procedure by discussing the minority view at the party congress.

In his speech on April 19, Yechury tried to set the stage for a vote on the political-tactical line. He made a rather emotional appeal to around 700 delegates to realize the significance of his line. He made it clear that while fighting “neo-liberal” policies of the Congress is important and foremost, it can be done only when democratic rights and socialist consciousness are preserved. Effectively, he meant that BJP, which he thinks has launched an attack on all such democratic values, needs to be defeated first and CPI(M) should remain open for possible alliances with all secular parties, including the Congress.

Given this understanding, he sought that “no understanding” with the Congress, as accepted by the CC, could be replaced with “no electoral understanding.”

This agitated the Karat camp as it thought the general secretary was trying to pull his weight by defying the CC. However, supporters of Yechury believed that since the country was facing an unprecedented political situation, the larger idea of inner-party democracy should be given greater importance than accepting the CC resolution without any debate. Thus, almost in an organized attempt, it has moved thousands of amendments to the political-tactical line.

A Yechury supporter in the party told, “In January last week issue of the party’s official organ, People’s Democracy, the former general secretary of the party wrote that they are proud of their vibrant internal democracy. There is a constitutional mandate to receive amendments to the Draft Political Line and respond to them. But the developments that took place subsequently (in the congress) dealt a big blow to this claim.”

What he meant to say is that if amendments on tactical positions were accepted and incorporated, why is there such a hue and cry over the amendments on the question of alliances with the Congress party. The partisan attitude of the Karat camp is what bothered the leader. “How they will sink the essence of these amendments with the political-tactical line postulated by the Karat camp is the one to be observed closely,” he said.

Another Yechury supporter said that almost one-third of the total amendments received proposed to “remove the word “any understanding” but were not accepted. The leader also said that almost one-third of the party members made a demand to the steering committee that a secret ballot should take place on the political-tactical line. As it depends on the steering committee to allow secret voting, he said that all depends on how it interprets the party constitution.

It seems unclear why the battle between the two top leaders has become so bitter, given that the Yechury camp has made it clear that it is opposed to any “electoral alliance” with the Congress party. For most outsiders, the CPI(M)’s largely-semantic debate is nothing more than a mere ego tussle between the two top leaders.