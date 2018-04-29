Modi extends Ramazan greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended Ramazan greetings to the Muslim community, saying the holy month inculcates values of compassion.

Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”, Modi said the essence of Ramazan — in which the Muslims fast for the entire month till the sighting of the Eid moon — is that the hunger and thirst of the fasting person should make them sensitive towards the hunger and thirst of the others.

Modi also quoted the teachings of Prophet Muhammad saying the best things according to Islam were to feed the hungry and treat everyone with warmth and love whether you know them or not.

Ramazan is beginning in mid-May.