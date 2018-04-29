Congress is power hungry: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday described the Congress as power hungry.

“A dynasty and their courtiers, who were voted out of state after state by ‘Jan Aadesh’ (people’s mandate), now pretend to represent ‘Jan Akrosh’ (people’s anger). Today’s Congress rally is nothing but a ‘Parivar Akrosh Rally’ which highlights their increasing irrelevance,” Shah tweeted ahead of the Congress rally here.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader demanded an apology from Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his party’s “efforts to trample every institution” of the country just because of their “power hungry nature”.

“If the Congress wants to see ‘Jan Akrosh’ they should see the results of election after election where their party has been comprehensively defeated across the length and breadth of India.

“People are not tolerating Congress lies, empty promises, corruption and communalism.”