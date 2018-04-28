Kovind in MP on two-day visit

Bhopal, President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday on a two-day visit during which he will take part in various programmes in Sagar and Guna districts.

He was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the airport here.

He will be in Sagar on Saturday to take part in the 27th convocation ceremony of Dr. Hari Singh Gour Central University. He will also participate in the Sant Kabir Prakatotsav Mahotsav being held in the university’s auditorium.

Kovind will be in Guna on Sunday.