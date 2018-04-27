IndiGo’s President Ghosh resigns, company appoints Bhatia as interim CEO

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo’s President Aditya Ghosh on Friday resigned after a decade of piloting the airline to attain the dominant share of the country’s civil aviation market.

As per a company statement, Ghosh “is resigning from the post of President of IndiGo effective July 31, 2018 and as a Director of the company with effect from April 26, 2018”.

In the last decade, the airline under his leadership attained the largest domestic market share of 39.7 per cent as of March 2018. The budget passenger carrier had started operations in 2006.

“For the last ten years, it has been a relentless, exhilarating and a most satisfying task building IndiGo,” Ghosh was quoted as saying in the statement.

“It is now time for me to step off the treadmill and sometime in the near future embark on my next adventure. I wish all my colleagues at IndiGo the very best as they move on to the next phase of growth.”

Consequent to the resignation, the company appointed Rahul Bhatia as its interim Chief Executive Officer.

“Rahul will continue as a Director of the company,” the statement said.

Further, the company announced the appointment of Gregory Taylor (Greg) as a senior advisor reporting directly to Bhatia.

“In the coming months, the Board will consider the appointment of Greg as President and CEO of the company, subject to receiving the necessary regulatory approvals and paperwork,” the statement said.

Currently, the airline has a fleet of 160 Airbus A320 family aircraft including six ATRs. It operates over 1,000 daily flights connecting 50 destinations.