Goa SIT summons ex-CM in Rs 35,000 mining scam

Former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat has been summoned by a Special Investigation Team of the Goa Police Crime Branch which is probing a Rs 35,000 crore illegal mining scam.

Congress MLA Kamat, along with then Principal Secretary Mines Rajiv Yaduvanshi, other bureaucrats and officials of top iron ore mining companies in the state have been accused of the scam unearthed by the Justice M.B. Shah Commission in 2007.

Kamat has been asked to be presented before the SIT officer at the Crime Branch premise on Monday. The SIT was appointed by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.