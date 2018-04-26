Centre returns Justice Joseph’s recommendation for reconsideration

The Centre on Thursday asked the top court collegium to reconsider its recommendation for the elevation of the Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K.M. Joseph as a judge of the Supreme Court.

“The proposal for the reconsideration of the case of K.M. Joseph has the approval of President and Prime Minister,” said the letter sent to Chief Justice Dipak Misra by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The letter also communicated the President’s nod for the appointment of senior lawyer Indu Malhotra as a judge of the top court.