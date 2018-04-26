CBI books ex-Aircel promoter’s firms in Rs 600 cr bank fraud

The CBI has registered a case against former Aircel promoter C. Sivasankaran’s companies Axcel Sunshine Ltd and Finland-based WinWinD Oy for defaulting a loan of Rs 600 crore sanctioned by IDBI bank, an official said on Thursday.

The agency on Thursday also carried out searches at 50 locations across 10 cities, including the residences of former senior IDBI bank officials.

It filed an FIR on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption against British Virgin Islands-based Axcel Sunshine Ltd on allegations of perpetrating fraud through the loan accounts of WinWinD Oy and Axcel Sunshine Ltd.

Some former senior IDBI officials are also named in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR.

Searches were conducted across Delhi, Mumbai, Faridabad, Gandhinagar, Chennai, Bangalore, Belgaum, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Pune, the CBI official said.

Sivasankaran allegedly took a loan of Rs 530 crore in February 2014. This swelled to Rs 600 crore after becoming Non-Performing Asset, said the official.