Naxals kill village sarpanch in C’garh

Raipur, A group of armed naxals allegedly killed a 28-year-old sarpanch of a village in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, suspecting him to be a police informer, an officer said today.

Somaru Ram Mandavi, sarpanch of Darbha village under Kutru police station limits, was attacked by the ultras at the village last night, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.

“As per the preliminary information, some armed naxals stormed into his village, located around 450 kms from here, and attacked him with an axe and sticks,” the SP said adding that he died on the spot.

After being alerted about the incident, a police team was rushed to the site and his body was sent for the post-mortem this morning, he said.

“Mandavi was branded as a police informer by the naxals before being killed,” the SP said adding that a search has been launched in the forest areas to nab the assailants.