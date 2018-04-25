Modi to interact with BJP candidates in Karnataka

New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact on Thursday morning with all the BJP candidates who are in the fray for the May 12 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly.

He will also interact with the state BJP office bearers and all elected representatives of the state through the Narendra Modi mobile app, according to the Bhartaiya Janata Party.

“Prime Minister will interact with all candidates, office bearers, elected representatives and karyakartas of Karnataka through ‘Narendra Modi App’ at 9 a.m. on April 26, 2018,” a tweet from the BJP’s official Twitter handle said.

The contest in Karnataka is between the ruling Congress, the opposition BJP and the Janata Dal-Secular.

The votes cast will be counted on May 15.

The Prime Minister is likely to spearhead the BJP campaign by addressing over 15 rallies in the state starting from Udupi on May 1.

Modi has been interacting with party leaders through ‘Narendra Modi App’ and had recently used the same medium to interact with party MPs and MLAs.