Soldier injured in J&K forest shootout

Srinagar, An Indian Army soldier was injured on Tuesday in a shootout between hiding militants and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmirs’ Tral forest area.

Police said following information about militants hiding in Lam forest area in Pulwama district security forces, including the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) started a joint operation.

“An army soldier was injured in the brief firing exchange. He has been shifted to a hospital. Searches are on in the area,” a police officer said.