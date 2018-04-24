Raje directs officials to make medical diaries of pensioners online in a month

Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today directed officials to make medical diaries of pensioners online in a month’s time.

Addressing a gathering in Sumerpur of Pali district, Raje directed the officials to make the medical diaries of pensioners online so that their problems are resolved at nearest E-mitra kiosk.

The chief minister inaugurated seven development works in Sumerpur worth Rs 25 crore.

Raje also directed the BJP legislator from Sumerpur Assembly constituency to make efforts to develop sports facilities in the area in model schools and school of excellence to encourage sports enthusiasts.

She also directed the officials to submit a report in seven days on purchase of Isabgol and cumin seeds at Sumerpur Mandi to ensure that the farmers do not have to sell their produce in Gujarat.