Neil Nitin Mukesh, wife to welcome first child

Mumbai, Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini Sahay are all set to welcome their first child. They are both excited about the new phase in their life.

Neil took to Instagram to announce that they were going to become parents soon.

“Now we will be three,” Neil captioned a colourful photograph in which a stork is seen carrying a baby.

“The arrival of our first born hasn’t seeped in yet but I’m definitely very excited for the next phase in my life. I am lucky to have great support system at home who are constantly guiding Rukmini on the dos and don’ts. We are okay with a baby girl or a baby boy as long as the baby is healthy,” Neil said in a statement.

Rukmini is confident Neil will be a doting father.

“He loves children. The family has been taking great care of me. We have been doing a lot of baby shopping over the past few months apart from doing a lot of activities like meditation, yoga and music,” she added.

Neil married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. The couple got engaged on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

Neil had left the decision of finding his soulmate to his parents. It was an arranged match and they had a courtship of one month.

The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, is known for films like “Johnny Gaddaar”, “New York”, “David” and “7 Khoon Maaf”.

Describing it as the happiest moment, Nitin said: “This is the fourth generation of the Mukesh legacy. This means the world to us and we are very elated. The one thing Nishi and I were looking forward to after Neil got married was a grandchild. In fact, Nishi has started redesigning the family cot that has been passed on from generation to generation for the new arrival.”

The couple will be having a ‘godh bharai’ function here for family and friends once Neil wraps up his 45-day schedule opposite “Saaho” in Abu Dhabi.