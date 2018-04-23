Security up in Jodhpur ahead of Asaram verdict

Jodhpur, Security was heightened here on Monday ahead of a verdict scheduled for Wednesday against godman Asaram in a rape case.

On April 17, the Rajasthan High Court ordered a Jodhpur trial court to deliver its verdict inside the jail premises.

Speaking to IANS, Jodhpur Police Commissioner Ashok Rathore said Section 144 had been enforced in the city.

“We are glad the court accepted our request to deliver the judgement from inside the jail premises,” he added.

The police are also seeking support from neighbouring states following reports that Asaram’s followers plan to arrive in Jodhpur on or before the verdict.

Paramilitary forces will be deployed if required, he said.

Asaram was arrested in 2013 after a minor girl from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh had reported sexual assault by him in his ashram on the outskirts of Jodhpur.

Thereafter, he was then brought from Indore and jailed in the Jodhpur Central jail. Several clashes have been reported between the police and his followers since then.

Asaram can face a maximum of 10 years in jail if found guilty.