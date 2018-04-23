Indra Kumar recreates ‘Paisa yeh paisa’ for ‘Total Dhamaal’

Mumbai, Director Indra Kumar has recreated the number “Paisa yeh paisa” from the 1980 film “Karz” for his upcoming film “Total Dhamaal”.

Kumar on Monday took to Twitter to thank director Subhash Ghai, who had helmed “Karz” for giving them the track and shared a photograph from the set.

“Had ‘Total Dhamaal’ dancing and directing one of my favourite songs, ‘Paisa yeh paisa’ from ‘Karz’! Thank you Subhash Ghai and for giving us this track. Well done squad! Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaffery,” Kumar wrote.

Actor Ajay Devgn, who is featuring in the film and also co-producing it, shared the photograph too.

“Total Dhamaal” is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise “Dhamaal”. The second film was “Double Dhamaal”.

Slated to release on December 7, “Total Dhamaal” also stars Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Anil Kapoor, Arshad and Jaaved.

The film will be jointly produced by Kumar along with Ashok Thakeria and Ajay.