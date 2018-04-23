22 ‘Bangladeshi’ nationals arrested in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Twenty-two suspected Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Rajasthan’s Alwar district for allegedly residing illegally in the area, the police said today.

Acting on a tip-off, 33 suspected Bangladeshi nationals, including 11 children, who were allegedly residing illegally in Neemrana town, were taken into custody yesterday, a police officer said.

The 22 adults were arrested and produced in a local court today, said Hitesh Sharma, the station house officer (SHO) of Neemrana police station.

Sharma claimed there were intelligence inputs about the suspected Bangladeshi nationals being employed at a brick kiln near Mandhan village road.

A few of them had managed to secure Aadhaar and other identity cards. The matter has been taken into investigation, the SHO added.