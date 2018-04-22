Yechury re-elected to helm CPI-M, vows to oust Modi government

The CPI-M on Sunday unanimously re-elected Sitaram Yechury as its General Secretary for another three years and he pledged to take steps to oust the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yechury’s re-election took place on the last day of the party’s 22nd Congress here, Communist Party of India-Marxist leader and former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar announced.

Sarkar said Yechury, 65, was elected by a 95-member new Central Committee, which also elected a 17-member new Politburo.

“Yechury’s election was unanimous. There was no contest,” Sarkar told IANS.

Yechury, who has been a member of the CPI-M since 1974 when he joined its student wing, was first elected the CPI-M General Secretary in 2015.

Born in Chennai, Yechury was educated in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, a city where he has spent most of his life.

Re-elected to the top post a year ahead of the general elections, Yechury said the CPI-M’s first goal was to oust the BJP-RSS Modi government.

In his address to the party delegates from across the country, he assured them that he would try to fulfil the immense responsibility of this office to the best of his capability.

The five-day conclave saw the groups led by Yechury and former General Secretary Prakash Karat agreeing to amendments in the draft political resolution.

The resolution, while ruling out a political alliance with the Congress party, made it clear that it was ready for an understanding with that party. It reiterated that its first and foremost goal was to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The CPI-M, the largest party of the Left, has faced electoral reverses in West Bengal and more recently in Tripura. It is now in power in only Kerala.