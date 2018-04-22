Maliwal ends her nine-day fast

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Sunday ended her nine-day fast after President Ram Nath Kovind approved an ordinance to provide death penalty to those convicted of raping girls below 12 years.

Maliwal, 33, went on an indefinite hunger strike at Rajghat and refused to break it despite failing health till the government acted seriously against those who sexually assault young girls.

On Sunday, the President promulgated The Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, which was approved by the cabinet on Saturday.

Maliwal began her fast following the widely condemned rape and murder of an eight-year-old in Jammu and Kashmir in January and similar crimes elsewhere in the country.