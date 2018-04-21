Soldier injured in Pakistan firing on LoC, succumbs

A soldier injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday in Rajouri district, has succumbed to his injuries, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

“Havaldar Charanjeet Singh, who had sustained bullet injury on April 17, died on Friday. He was injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunderbani sector. Singh belonged to Kalsian village in Nowshera,

“His mortal remains are being brought to his ancestral village. He will be cremated with full military honours,” Defence Ministry spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel, Devinder Anand told.