Supreme Court seeks AG’s help on media gag on CJI impeachment

The Supreme Court on Friday sought Attorney General K.K. Venugopal’s assistance on a plea seeking a gag order against the media on the impeachment process supposed to be initiated against Chief Justice Dipak Misra in Parliament.

A bench headed by Justice A.K. Sikri said it would not restrain the media before hearing the AG and declined to pass any order.

Opposition parties are planning to move an impeachment motion against Chief Justice Misra following serious allegations against him made by the senior-most judges of the Supreme Court.

Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, appearing for NGO In Pursuit of Justice told the bench that the Law Commission has already given a report suggesting restrain order against the media on the issue.

There is also a constitutional provision restraining media from writing on impeachment as it will affect the judge to “discharge his judicial function”, she added.

“Judges have to act fearless,” the advocate said, adding that politicians have been speaking on the issue and media is reporting which affects the functioning of the judiciary.

Referring to the statements of politicians against judiciary member, Justice Sikri said: “It is unfortunate. We are all disturbed over what is happening. Legislators are also supposed to follow rules.”

The court posted the matter for hearing on May 7.