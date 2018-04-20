Rains lash J&K plains, fresh snowfall in hills

Day temperatures dipped in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday as widespread rain lashed the plains and fresh snowfall occurred in the higher reaches.

“In the last 12 hours, fresh snowfall has occurred in Zojila Pass, Drass and other higher reaches,” the Met office said on Friday morning.

The same conditions would continue till Saturday after which the weather will start improving, it added.

The minimum temperature was 8.6 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, while it was 4.4 in Pahalgam and zero in Gulmarg. Leh town recorded 6.1 and Kargil 2.6 as the minimum temperature on Friday.

Jammu’s minimum was 18.3, Katra’s 15.6, Bannihal 8.4, Batote 8.5 and Bhaderwah recorded 8.9 degrees Celsius.

As the day and night temperatures dropped in the valley, the woollens came out.

With just past a dry winter spell in Kashmir, the spring rains were more than welcomed by the people. It will help better the flow in rivers, streams, springs and lakes in the Valley.