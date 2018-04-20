Opposition parties to move impeachment notice against CJI

The Congress and some other opposition parties met here on Friday and decided to submit a petition in Rajya Sabha to initiate the impeachment of Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

Following a discussion at senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s room in the Parliament House complex, the opposition leaders went to meet Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu to submit the petition.

Besides the Congress, the opposition parties’ meeting was attended by leaders of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Informed sources said the petition for the impeachment of the Chief Justice has been signed by 64 Rajya Sabha members.

Congress leaders have said the issues raised by four seniormost Supreme Court judges have not yet been addressed by Chief Justice Misra.

They said the party was concerned about the independence of the judiciary and it must be protect from “gross interferences by the government”.