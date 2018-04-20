Decision on re-exam taken on basis of trend analysis: CBSE

The CBSE on Friday told the Delhi High Court that after doing a trend analysis of science, maths and english papers, it decided not to conduct a re-exam of the Class 10 mathematics paper which was allegedly leaked.

The Central Board for Secondary Education told Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar that it cannot put lakhs of students in difficulty just for the sake of one student who wanted a re-test in maths.

The court, which was hearing a plea by a group of students seeking re-test of Class 10 mathematics paper, listed the matter for further hearing on July 23.

The Delhi High Court on Monday had dismissed a plea seeking to change the date of the re-examination of the Class 12 economics paper, which the CBSE has decided to conduct on April 25 after the paper was leaked.

The court has also disposed off a plea by NGO Social Jurist after their counsel Ashok Agarwal said he was satisfied with the board’s decision of not holding the re-examination for the Class 10 paper.

The CBSE has told the court that it decided not to hold the re-examination of the Class 10 maths paper as a scientific evaluation of random answer sheets did not indicate any unusual pattern to believe that there was widespread benefit of the alleged paper leak.