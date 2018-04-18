Modi meets Prince Charles

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Prince Charles at an exhibition on Indian science and innovation here on Wednesday.

Modi welcomed Prince Charles at “Illuminating India: 5,000 Years of Science and Innovation” at the Science Museum here, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The two took a tour of the exhibition which, according to the Science Museum website, showcases “the remarkable history of Indian innovation and discovery, which has been influencing and changing people’s lives for 5,000 years”.

Modi then paid floral tributes at the bust of 12th century Lingayat philosopher Basaveshwara.

Earlier, Modi held a breakfast meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May during the course of which the two leaders discussed the bilateral relationship after Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU).

Modi arrived here on Tuesday night from Sweden on the second leg of his three-nation Europe tour that will also take him to Germany.

In a special gesture, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson received him at the airport.

This is Modi’s second official visit to Britain. May visited India in November 2016, her first visit outside the EU after assuming office.

The Indian leader will attend this year’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) here on April 19-20.