Jewellery trends go bold and asymmetrical for 2018

The 2018 is witnessing some new trends in jewellery and the re-imagination of some of the trends of yore. From boldness, juxtaposition of colours, asymmetrical shapes to trapped and protected gemstones, experts suggest some trends for this year.

Venkatesh S., lead designer at BlueStone.com, enlists some of the most prominent trends that one can expect in the months to come.

* Bold statement jewellery: It is the most prominent trend especially so far as earrings and choker neck pieces are concerned.

* Trapped and protected gemstones trend: Typically, gemstones are set in jewellery using traditional setting styles such as prongs. This year, the industry redefines gemstone settings in jewellery by using a halo of precious colortones and mesh to hold the gemstones within the piece. An innovation in jewellery that challenges the classics.

* Bold statement jewellery incorporating discs: Statement studs and eardrops, and choker neckpieces incorporating discs in various sizes and metals such as gold and rose gold, are likely to be the hottest interpretation of this trend, straight off the runway!

* Frills and ruffles: The hottest trend in apparel will be translated to jewellery as well. This trend does not necessarily translate to huge pieces. Subtle but powerful ruffle jewellery pieces can make as big a statement as huge pieces.

Farah Khan Ali, CEO, Creative Director, Farah Khan Fine Jewellery too have some trends to share.

* Juxtapose of colour: Fascination for colours is stronger ever. We predict an exotic style of bringing eclectic palette together with interesting silhouettes.

* Asymmetry and mis-match: The trend of asymmetry is a freedom to mix and match.

* Fluidity: Fluid forms with volume in surfaces would be dominant. Clean and contemporary shapes and silhouettes will be popular.