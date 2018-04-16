Helping a cause makes me happy: Akshay Kumar

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who is increasingly supporting social causes and cinema with a purpose, says helping a cause and spreading awareness among people makes him happy.

Akshay has come on board as the face of a Happy Heart India campaign by Asian Heart Institute and The Times of India. It aims to promote a healthy lifestyle for a healthy heart and happy life. As part of this, 200 underprivileged children will get free heart surgery, read a statement.

“Seeing a child suffer an ailment and have little or no power to help them makes parents feel hurt. I am glad that this initiative will help 200 children and their families live a happy life. Helping a cause and reaching out to people for the same is what makes me happy,” Akshay said.

The actor has himself been a long-term advocate in spreading a word on the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

“I have always wanted to be a part of something that spreads smiles and joy to people who need it the most. I personally believe that having a healthy heart guarantees a happier and longer life,” said Akshay, urging people to come forward and help in making sure that “a heart reaches to the deprived”.

The campaign allows people to nominate patients from humble backgrounds, less than 12 years of age and in need for heart surgery.