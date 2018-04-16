Halep remains on top of world tennis rankings

Romania’s Simona Halep continues to lead the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings released on Monday with 8,140 points, followed by Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki (6,790 points).

There were no changes in this week’s top 10, as Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza came in third, ahead of fourth-placed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and fifth-placed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, reports Efe.

Further down the rankings, Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova rocketed 48 places up to the 84th spot after she won Claro Open 6-2, 6-4 over Spain’s Lara Arruabarrena on Sunday in Bogota.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 8,140

2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6,790

3. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 6,065

4. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,630

5. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 5,307

6. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 4,730

7. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,615

8. Venus Williams (US) 4,276

9. Sloane Stephens (US) 3,938

10. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 3,271.