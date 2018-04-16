BJP’s Torpedo With Riots

The ‘party with difference’ is using communal violence to topple emerging alliances in Bihar, UP and West Bengal so that it can avoid Gorakhpur and Phulpur like poll disaster

By DANFES

Bihar, and many parts of West Bengal close to Bihar, have been engulfed in a spate of communal tensions and violence. Religious processions (Ram Navami and Chaiti Durga; in late January it was Saraswati Puja) carrying illegal weapons, entering into Muslim mohallas, shouting incendiary slogans, ransacking mosques and madrasas (at Rosera in Samastipur) are becoming the order of the day. So much so that Nitish Kumar is not able to prevent it even in Silao (Nalanda), the chief minister’s home district. The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal, despite its huge cadre base, is also hardly doing anything proactive to confront the menace.

Nitish has a very long political affiliation with the BJP, and despite the Godhra and post Godhra incident of 2002 in Gujarat, Nitish, the then minister for railways, had chosen to continue in alliance with the ruling BJP. It should therefore not surprise anyone when Nitish is choosing to fail in reining in the Hindutva across Bihar. But, it’s not surprising.

First, because Nitish governed Bihar between 2005 and 2013 in alliance with the BJP, when the BJP was not in power at the Centre. Then, he was the dominant ally, keeping the Hindutva agenda at bay with various social coalitions – Ati Pichhra, Mahadalit, Pasmanda. Second, Indian electorates arguably have strange ways. Are they too generous in giving the benefit of doubt to their leaders – political as well as religious?

Nitish pulled out of the mahagathbandhan in July 2017. Speculation suggests that Nitish realigned with the BJP to avoid the discomfiture he could have faced regarding the Srijan scam case, and other such allegations of corruption and crime, pending or future, against him. Some also say that Nitish was not comfortable with the ever-growing demands of the Yadavas and that by the next elections, Tejaswi (Lalu Prasad’s son) could have tried to replace him, given the fact that his core support-base, Yadavas (12 percent), are numerically far ahead of the Kurmis (4 percent), to which Nitish belongs; and given the fact that Muslims (17 percent) have always trusted Lalu, rather than Nitish, makes the RJD’s base far stronger.

Be that as it may, it did not require great intelligence to foresee that Nitish’s realignment with the BJP in 2017 would not make him a dominant partner within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), unlike what he really had been during 2005-2013. His credibility and trustworthiness among the electorates, as well as among the allies, on both sides of the divide, have dipped miserably low because of opportunistic alliance-hopping. In this situation, it was known that fierce and fast-growing saffron outfits would outsmart and marginalize him. Senior bureaucrats say that Nitish’s higher bureaucracy is cozying up with his dominant partner for more remunerative central assignments. They are therefore no longer cooperating with him in maintaining law and order and preventing armed processions shouting provocative slogans.

SAFFRON DESPERATION

It appears that the victory of the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance in the by-elections to two Lok Sabha seats in UP – Gorakhpur and Phulpur – has created many anxieties in the saffron camp. This is particularly because the bastion of the UP chief minister has been wrested away by a subaltern community of fishermen (Nishads/Mallahs). This specific community has been organizing and asserting itself politically in parts of eastern UP and northern Bihar. The Mallahs (Hindu fishermen, including similar sub-castes like Gangotas and Kevats – the boatmen and also those earning their livelihoods from river water) are now emerging as the dominant castes in these parts. The rise of Mallah in the Muzaffarpur (Bihar) Lok Sabha seat since the 1990s almost sealed the prospect of a Bhumihar getting elected from there. The Bhagalpur (Bihar) Lok Sabha seat is represented by an RJD leader who belongs to the Gangota community. A similar fear of Rajputs is emerging in Gorakhpur. The Nishads have also staked their claims on Adityanath’s Gorakhnath Math.

Both Bihar and UP had long spells of ‘backward’ caste and Dalit rule since 1989-90, against which the spell of Hindutva mostly crashed and burned, despite mobilizations in the name of Ram janmabhoomi in the 1980s and early 1990s. Thus, the ideological bulwark of ‘social justice’ kept Hindutva on hold. Had these two provinces been a Congress stronghold after 1989-90, these provinces too could possibly have fallen to Hindutva, just as they did in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and also in Rajasthan to a large extent, besides Maharashtra and Gujarat, where Congress rule did not offer any ideological counterpoint to Hindutva. Additionally, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have relatively smaller proportions of the Muslim population. These provinces, arguably, offer relatively less incentive for Hindutva mobilization, as years of such activities in these areas seem to have reached saturation by now.

Second, in Bihar and UP, Muslims are in a sizeable number and have a corresponding public profile. It therefore offers fertile ground for the polarizing agenda, especially now, when the supremos of backward and Dalit political parties became single-caste monopolies, with a meteoric rise in the political and economic fortunes of the supremos and their kins.

As against this, the ascendant Hindutva is offering a political career “open to talent”. For aspirational youth, communal activities are exercises in political CV building. Jobless youth are therefore joining in for money, piece of the action and political opportunities. Under friendly regimes, there is a renewed push to consolidate and expand to new grounds. This further explains why there is a sudden spurt in communal tensions and violence in Bihar and UP.

As said earlier, the victory of the SP-BSP alliance in the by-polls of Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats seems to have added to the desperation of the BJP. With more intensified communal polarization, the BJP might be trying to torpedo the emerging alliances of backwards and Dalits. That could explain the renewed spurt and virulence in communal skirmishes since late March.

The BJP’s rising desperation has also to do with the fact that the smaller allies representing specific subordinate castes in parts of provinces (for instance, Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP, Ramvilas Paswan’s LJP and other such allies of the BJP in UP) have not been able to strengthen their base, despite being in alliance with the ruling BJP.

INEFFECTIVE OPPOSITION

Even the opposition is not mobilizing its cadres to confront the hoodlums head on. The RJD cadres do not seem to pursue a politics of direct, on-the-street intervention, nor is it resorting to judicial battles, in each case of rioting, to rein in the Hindutva hoodlums. Secondly, Tejaswi does not seem to be sincere about propping up leaders from non-Yadav OBCs and Dalits, who had deserted the RJD primarily because of Yadav hegemony.

The need of the hour is to frankly accept past mistakes in order to regain people’s trust. Only then will secular progressive forces be able to convince common voters, while exposing the failures of the incumbent regime on all fronts and revealing why they have resorted to poisoning society with fear and hatred. Mere opportunistic stitching of coalitions will not convince people that such an arrangement will really be able to sustain itself and deliver on issues such as the economy and employment.