Saudi-Iran Spat May Spurt Cold War II

By Sunil Dang, Editor-in-Chief

For last few weeks, the whole system has looked like a divided house. The way Unnao and Kathua incident were handled by respective governments is worrisome. The way it was treated by various investigative agencies, allowing political wolfs to bake their bread puts a question mark over the administrative abilities of Yogi Adityanath and Mehbooba Mufti. The respective Chief Ministers of both Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh should take a cue from Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh, who didn’t succumb to his cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu in his road rage case and allowed the law to follow its course. However, most astonishing part in this entire episode is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s long silence which forces people of India to think whether his ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ is mere election slogan as it has happened on the Black Money. It’s not just the government and the investigative agencies are divided houses. Even the Supreme Court of India is looking like that. The way leaders have roasted our judicial system on the matter of roaster, they succeed to establish that Indian Highest Court do have fights like parliamentarians. By getting into this politicians trap, the Apex Court allowed a foothold to the parliamentarians, which in long-term perspective, would hit the independence of our judicial system.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan failed to ban terrorist Hafiz Syed to enter politics, but they have successfully banned seasoned leader Nawaz Sharif from contesting any election in Pakistan. Taking cue from it, US President Donald Trump is expected to contain his hurry in banning Hafiz Syed. In fact, he is expected to focus on his Middle East plan where he successfully intruded the GCC by actuating Saudi-Iran spat and deny Russia to have any kind of role in global oil politics. Recent joint strike by the US, France and England in Syria, which left Russia fuming, should be seen in this light. So, denying oil and energy to Moscow in coming days is expected to escalate Cold War II in near future.

Various rating agencies have forecasted that Indian economy would grow by over 7 percent in current fiscal. However, whether this projected growth is inclusive in nature remains a big question. A country like India, which has near 70 percent of rural population, needs growth with equity and that can happen when our leadership not only focuses on the quality of education but also ensure quality jobs post education. Today, we are unable to provide quality jobs, which has spurred into disguised unemployment and hence frustration among the youth. This might be a major reason for rise in crime, especially cybercrimes, where talented youth are mainly involved. Hence, we required growth with equity as vowed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi while replacing the Planning Commission by the Niti Aayog.

The ruling Congress in Karnataka has scored over BJP on Lingayat issue. However, seeing how Deve Gowda’s JD(S) has created a rainbow coalition of small but meaningful parties, it seems that the former Prime Minister’s party would hold the key to the next Karnataka government. But, apart from Lingayat issue, Cauvery and Mahadaya River water would also be a major issue in this poll. Water diplomacy in fact will take the center stage in all poll bound states. While Cauvery has become an issue in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, coming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls are expected to revolve around Narmada while Satluj-Yamuna water sharing would hit the headline during Punjab, Haryana and Delhi assembly elections.

Hearty congratulations to the Indian players participating in Common Wealth Games at Gold Cost in Australia. But, the medal winners of Indian contingent should not become complacent as the whole nation is expecting them to repeat this CWG performance in the Olympics.

Jai Ho!