No one has power to end reservation: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that no one has enough power to end reservation for Dalits and backward classes in education and government jobs.

“No one on the earth has enough power to end reservation,” Nitish Kumar, who is also the Janata Dal-United President, said at a function to mark birth anniversary of the Indian Constitution’s prime architect and Dalit icon B.R. Ambedkar, organised by his party here.

He said that he did not know who is saying something or thinking on reservation, but all should understand that no one can play with reservation.

“We are influenced by thoughts of Ambedkar and have been trying to spread it among people to fulfill his dream,” he said.

Nitish Kumar has reiterated that he will not compromise with crime,corruption and communalism. “I have never worried about power but have always worried about people. I don’t care whether I am in power or not, but I never compromise with my fundamental principles,” he said.