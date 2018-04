India’s Pooja Dhanda finished with the silver medal in the women’s 57 kilogram wrestling category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Friday.

Pooja lost 5-7 to defending champion Odunayo Adekuoroye of Nigeria in the final.

In the women’s 68kg class, Divya Kakran defeated Sherin Sultana of Bangladesh by fall to take a bronze medal.