Wrestler Babita Kumari enters CWG final

India’s Babita Kumari entered the final of the women’s 53 kilogram wrestling competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

Babita started off by defeating Bose Samuel of Nigeria in her opening bout. Babita shook off a strong start by the Nigerian to clinch a 3-1 win.

Samuel had taken the early lead but Babita pulled off a two-point move to put her nose ahead. She earned another point with a take down to bolster her lead.

Babita was even more dominant in her next bout, defeating Sri Lanka’s Deepika Dilhani by fall early in the first period.

The Haryana wrestler was too god for Carissa Holland of Australia as well, clinching another victory by fall to enter the final.