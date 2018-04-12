Modi silent on incidents of rape: Sibal

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his fast and said he should rather speak up over violence against women in states where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power.

“Prime Minister is silent over the incidents of rape in Unnao (in Uttar Pradesh) and Kathua (in Jammu and Kashmir),” Sibal told a press conference here.

Slamming Modi over his day-long fast against the washout of the second part of Parliament’s budget session due to disruptions, which the BJP blames on the Congress, Sibal said: “Why don’t you fast against incidents of rape? And tell the people that you are feeling bad about the incidents of rape and so you are fasting.”