France has proof Assad regime used chemical weapons: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he had evidence that chemical weapons were used in rebel-held enclave of Douma in Syria and that the regime of Bashar al-Assad was behind the attack.

“We have evidence chemical weapons were used and that it was the regime who used them,” said Macron as he reiterated his position that attacking Damascus was necessary, Efe news reported.

Last week, an attack on Douma left at least 70 people dead, of which 40 showed signs of exposure to chemical toxins.

US President Donald Trump warned Syria and Russia on Wednesday that he was readying missile strikes on Syria in retaliation for the attack.

He had also blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Iran for “backing Animal Assad” and warned they would have a “big price to pay”.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has demanded “unhindered access” to Douma as it said an estimated 500 people went to health facilities with “signs and symptoms consistent with exposure to toxic chemicals” after the Saturday attack.