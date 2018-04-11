Kumar Vishwas axed as AAP Rajasthan in-charge

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) founder member Kumar Vishwas has been removed as the party in-charge of election-bound Rajasthan, the party announced on Wednesday.

AAP leader Ashutosh made the announcement and said National Treasurer Deepak Bajpai had been made the new in-charge.

Kumar Vishwas has had a rocky relationship in recent times with the AAP leadership.

Ashutosh said Kumar Vishwas was unable to spare “enough time” to work in Rajasthan and said the party will fight the Assembly election there with full vigour.