IPL matches to be shifted out of Chennai: Rajeev Shukla

All the remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) matches of Chennai Super Kings will be shifted out of Chennai to Pune in the wake of Tuesday’s violence over the Cauvery waters dispute.

“CSK will be asked to move their home matches to Pune as the Chennai police has expressed their inability to to provide adequate security for the remaining matches,” IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla told reporters here on Wednesday.

Earlier, talking to IANS on phone, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Chief Executive Officer K.S. Viswanathan said: “We talked to the Chennai’s Commissioner of Police over the issue. He suggested we shift the matches as the situation is volatile in the city.”

“We have put the ball in BCCI’s court and the board will now take a call on the issue,” he added.

Various Tamil groups had demanded that the authorities cancel all IPL matches in Chennai until the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) as mandated by the Supreme Court are set up the Central government.