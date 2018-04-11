105 soldiers killed in Algeria military plane crash

At least 105 soldiers were killed in a military plane crash near an airfield outside the Algerian capital on Wednesday, officials said.

An Ilyushin I76 troop carrier belonging to the Algerian Air Force crashed in the perimetre of the military airbase of Boufarik in Blida province, Xinhua news agency quoted the Defence Ministry as saying.

The Ministry said the plane was departing for the western province of Oran. Footage captured by witnesses showed a huge plume of black smoke billowing from near the runway.

Algerian emergency services revised an earlier estimated death toll of up to 200 given by APS state news.

The Defence Ministry said the head of the Army ordered an investigation into the crash. TV news reports said 14 ambulances were at the scene and the injured were rushed to hospitals.