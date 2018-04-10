March domestic passenger car sales up 0.44%: SIAM

Sales of domestic passenger cars inched up in March, data showed on Tuesday.

As per the data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), 191,082 passenger cars were sold in March — up from 190,236 units off-take during the corresponding month of 2017.

However, the off-take of other sub-segments of passenger vehicle category such as utility vehicles edged higher by 17.74 per cent during the month to 91,483 units while sales of vans rose by 22.97 per cent to 18,157 units.

Consequently, the overall domestic passenger vehicle sales inched up by 6.38 per cent in March to 300,722 units from 282,698 units sold during the corresponding period in 2017.

Similarly, the industry data revealed that sales of overall commercial vehicles zoomed by 24.55 per cent to 108,681 units in March. The segment is a key indicator of economic activity.

Another major segment — three-wheelers — sales accelerated by 85.81 per cent to 72,465 units during the month.

In addition, overall sales of two-wheelers, which include scooters, motorcycles and mopeds, climbed by 18.35 per cent to 1,741,649 units.

The data disclosed that the Indian automobile sector reported an increase of 18.23 per cent during March 2018 — with total sales at 2,223,517 units across segments and categories.

Moreover, the overall exports across categories edged higher by 19.52 per cent to 364,199 units last month.